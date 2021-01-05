Voting ends in Georgia Senate runoffs, but results could take a while

Voting has ended in most of Georgia in Tuesday's hotly contested Senate runoff elections, but officials and groups watching the process said it could be Wednesday or later before the winners, and therefore party control of the Senate, is known.

“I think it will probably take until tomorrow some time,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on CNN on Tuesday afternoon. The election saw more than 3.1 million people vote early in person or through the mail, and both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden were in the state Monday to urge those who hadn’t voted to do so.

Most polls in the race showed the candidates within the margins of error, making turnout — especially for Republicans who tend to favor in-person voting on Election Day, essential. While election officials began processing absentee ballots in advance, they could not begin to count them until the polls closed.

Georgia NAACP president James Woodall said during a press call Tuesday that he did not expect to know the winners until Friday, the deadline for absentee ballots cast by members of the military and voters living overseas to be received and for provisional ballots to be “cured,” a process that usually requires voters to submit identification to their county registrar’s office.

“We will not rush into crowning a victor or anything like until every single vote is counted,” he said.