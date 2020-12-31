Opening day for the Senate won’t be clean break from the old

For the Senate over the New Year’s holiday weekend, it will be out with the old and in with the new — to a point.

There will be new senators, and a roll call that starts with the letter “B” for the first time since before the first World War, but at least at the start, not much substance will change.

The Senate appears on track to be in session throughout the weekend to finish the leftover business of the 116th Congress, headlined by a vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the fiscal 2021 defense authorization and continued sparring about whether to boost COVID-19 aid direct payments to $2,000 per person.

Much of the focus will be hundreds of miles away from the Capitol, however, as senators still have no idea who will be running the chamber in the next Congress. As customary in the Senate, the one-third of the Senate elected or reelected in November will take the oath of office, including Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

But not on the list will be Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga. His first term will expire at noon on Sunday, and whether he returns will be in question until the current runoff elections, where voting closes on Jan. 5, conclude.