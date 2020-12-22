Miguel Cardona in line for Education secretary

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as his Education secretary, according to The Associated Press and other media outlets, bringing in a longtime elementary school teacher and principal to helm the department during a tumultuous time for America’s schools.

Cardona, who in 2019 began serving as the state’s commissioner, was the first Latino to hold the position, according to the Connecticut Mirror. Previously, he was an elementary school principal and a fourth-grade teacher in Meriden, Connecticut.

He also served as an adjunct professor in a University of Connecticut education and leadership program, and he was a co-chair of the Connecticut Legislative Achievement Gap Task Force, according to his official biography.

He will be a relative newcomer to Washington and the national education debate, in contrast to outgoing Secretary Betsy DeVos, who has been a leading voice among advocates for for-profit colleges and taxpayer-backed private schooling.

Biden had not made an official announcement on Tuesday, but Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., praised the choice, tweeting late Monday night that “my friend Miguel Cardona is everything you would want in a Secretary of Education. A classroom teacher, a fighter for educational equity, a consensus builder. He has risen quickly through the ranks for a reason.”