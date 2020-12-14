Young voters came through for Biden. But outreach to them can’t stop

It is often said that every great movement within this American experiment — in truth, the history of the world — has been fueled by the young or, as we say in South Carolina, the “not-so-seasoned.”

History bears out the truth of that statement.

The average soldier was just 26 years old when he faced down the facist threat in World War II.

Thomas Jefferson was just 32 when he put quill to paper and penned the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming once and for all that “all men are created equal.”

It was students and young idealists who faced down the tanks in Tiananmen Square.