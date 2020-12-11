What we still don’t know about the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

The expected authorization soon of a COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech will follow a revealing discussion about what the nation’s top vaccinology and infectious diseases experts know — and what is still uncertain — about its ability to protect people from the sometimes-fatal disease.

Although the Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisers agreed, 17-4, in its daylong meeting Thursday that the vaccine's benefits outweigh its risks, the group's conversation also raised some important questions.

Experts hope the view into the group's thinking will build confidence in the science behind the vaccine and convince people to get their shots.

The animated debate within the panel — known as the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee — will likely influence regulators and shape discussion about this vaccine in the months ahead, before the FDA considers it for full approval.

Here are some of the unanswered questions about the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to the country’s top experts.