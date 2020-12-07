Photo of the day: A trip to the Mall

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., right, and Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, tour the Jefferson Memorial on the National Mall on Monday.

Warner was presented the foundation's Hero Award for his “leadership in passing the Great American Outdoors Act and his overall extraordinary service and commitment to the betterment of national parks,” during a ceremony at the monument.

Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., Angus King, I-Maine, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, also received the award for their work on the bill.