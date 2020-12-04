Universities need to better protect American students studying abroad

Thousands of miles away in a foreign country, armed men embark from a vehicle in an attempt to abduct your child. This nightmare scenario for every parent became a reality for my wife Nancy and I when our daughter, Kate, was nearly kidnapped in South Africa during a college study abroad.

The terror that my little girl could have been kidnapped and sold into sex slavery — or worse — paralyzed me. Luckily, Kate got away. She lost her backpack and passport but returned safely to her family. She still suffers from that experience.

Not every victim is so lucky.

In hindsight, if my family had better information on South Africa and the program’s history, we could have made a more informed decision and might have chosen a different option. No one at Kate’s school told us that the town in South Africa where Kate was going, Durban, was one of the world’s biggest trafficking hubs. The State Department’s 2020 Trafficking in Persons Report ranks South Africa as a Tier 2 country, meaning it does not meet the United States’ standards outlined by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. While the law established anti-trafficking efforts, that information is not clearly communicated by colleges to families trying to keep their kids safe.

We must ensure that colleges take greater measures to protect students, especially as studying abroad becomes more common. Almost 350,000 U.S. students studied abroad for credit during the 2018-2019 academic year, as reported by NAFSA: Association of International Learning. This number will only increase as study abroad programs become more available to students.