Virus vaccination timeline depends on variety of factors

Two COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration soon, raising hopes that pre-pandemic life could resume, but piecing together varying messages from drug companies, experts and the government into one clear timeline isn’t easy.

When can you expect to get a vaccine? How many people could the United States vaccinate per week? It will take a while, and projections differ.

A vaccine won't blunt the current third wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. There won't be enough supply in time for loved ones besides potentially health care workers to get a shot before the winter holidays, and full protection doesn’t come until a week or two after a second dose.

“There’s been remarkable progress on vaccines, but those aren’t really going to start kicking in as far as reducing risk for most of us for a few more months,” said former FDA Commissioner Mark McClellan, a Duke University regulatory expert.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced that they will submit vaccine data Thursday to the FDA for an emergency authorization, the first developers to do so. Another company, Moderna, plans to follow soon.