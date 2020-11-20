Video

Expert tells Congress to watch for setbacks for Afghan women post-troop withdrawal

Loading the player...
By Jinitzail Hernández
Posted November 20, 2020 at 2:14pm

Rep. Susan A. Davis, D-Calif., asked about the future of women in Afghanistan during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. military involvement in the country on Friday.

Watch the video to see what Dr. Seth Jones, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, projects.

The Pentagon earlier this week announced a reduction of U.S. troops in the country before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

[Analysis: Congress unlikely to tie Trump’s hands on Afghan plan]