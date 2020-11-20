Rep. Susan A. Davis, D-Calif., asked about the future of women in Afghanistan during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. military involvement in the country on Friday.

Watch the video to see what Dr. Seth Jones, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, projects.

The Pentagon earlier this week announced a reduction of U.S. troops in the country before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

[Analysis: Congress unlikely to tie Trump’s hands on Afghan plan]