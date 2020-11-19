At the Races: Ready for Zoomsgiving?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Editor’s note: At the Races will not come out next week on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll be back Dec. 3.

Lawmakers and newly elected members of Congress, after learning the ways of Capitol Hill, are heading off for a Thanksgiving recess that seems more of a quarantine/convalescence, unfortunately, for a number of them.

House Democrats, who picked most of their leaders this week virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, are looking ahead to the 117th Congress and the 2022 cycle, but they’ve got little in the way of 2020 races to feel thankful for: No House Republicans have lost yet. Utah Rep. Ben McAdams was among the latest to concede; he lost to former NFL player Burgess Owens, who continues the GOP’s streak of defeating incumbent Democrats with candidates who are minorities and women.

Still, in the latest count, House Democrats held 21 of the 30 districts that President Donald Trump won in 2016. They lost seven and are on a path to lose two more. We’re watching for possible voluntary exits too, as President-elect Joe Biden begins to staff up. The caucus is already losing one member in a safe Democratic seat, Louisiana’s Cedric L. Richmond, to the Biden administration. And perhaps more will follow. Reps. Deb Haaland of New Mexico and Marcia L. Fudge of Ohio may be in the running for the top spots at Interior and Agriculture, respectively. Special elections, anyone?