(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A recycling bin filled to the brim sits outside the office of departing Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Ind., in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday.

Visclosky did not seek re-election in 2020.

Among the items in the bin are books titled: "House Rules and Manual," "Heritage Guide to the Constitution," "Gun Control as a Human Rights Issue" and "Universal Deathcare."