Maskless photos overshadow McSally’s Senate farewell speech

Martha McSally’s farewell to the Senate Wednesday was quickly overshadowed by the gathering of her staff outside the Senate chamber for group and individual photos — mostly maskless and not socially distanced.

The appointed Arizona Republican senator, who lost her race against Democrat Mark Kelly, delivered farewell remarks on the Senate floor before the chamber's final pre-Thanksgiving vote.

In addition to highlighting legislative achievements like the sweeping public lands package that President Donald Trump signed into law earlier this year and protecting the A-10 Warthog, McSally spoke about her staff and the staff members of other Senate offices that make the clocks tick.

“This institution could not operate, and the people of all 50 states would not be served, without intelligent, hard-charging, often young, men and women who choose to work on the Hill in staff positions,” McSally said on the Senate floor.

“They don’t do it for the money, and they could make much more working fewer hours in other fields,” she said. “They choose these behind-the-scenes, un-glamourous jobs, to be a part of keeping our constitutional republic strong.”