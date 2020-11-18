Airlines make plans to return Boeing 737 Max to service

The Federal Aviation Administration’s decision Wednesday to release the Boeing 737 Max from a 20-month grounding order likely means passengers on at least one airline will begin flying on the planes before year’s end.

Within hours of the FAA’s announcement, American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said the airline plans to begin noncommercial Max flights in early December, resuming scheduled service on the Max on Dec. 29 with two flights a day between Miami and LaGuardia Airport in New York City through Jan. 4.

The airline expects to gradually phase more 737 Max aircraft into service throughout January, with up to 36 departures from its Miami hub.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, meanwhile, said the carrier will conduct multiple readiness flights on each of its 34 Max aircraft, completing “thousands of hours of work, inspections, and the software updates before any of our Customers board a Southwest 737 Max.” He did not specify a date when the aircraft would return but estimated it “will likely take place no sooner than the second quarter of 2021.”

