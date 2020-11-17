Trump’s Afghanistan withdrawal plan at odds with GOP leaders

President Donald Trump plans to bring home nearly half the U.S. forces in Afghanistan in the next two months even though it is unclear, according to a new Pentagon report and top GOP lawmakers, whether the Taliban has fulfilled all of its promises.

The United States government agreed in February to remove its military forces gradually from Afghanistan if the Taliban stopped attacking U.S. forces there and using its territory as a haven for terrorists. The goal was to have all U.S. troops out by May 2021.

But acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced at the Pentagon Tuesday that the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan, now at about 4,500, will go down to approximately 2,500 before Trump leaves office in January — a more rapid drawdown than previously planned. Miller also said the U.S. force level in Iraq would drop to 2,500 from the current 3,000.

Miller framed the move as an order to “continue to reposition our forces” and “the next phase of our campaign to defeat terrorists.” He also said the drawdown “does not equate to a change in U.S. policy or objectives.”

However, the new report to Congress from a group of inspectors general led by the Pentagon’s acting IG, Sean O’Donnell, said the jury is still out on whether the Taliban is holding up its end of the deal.