New members get their bearings: Capitol tours and canceled dinners

There was both jumping for joy and fiery exchanges in the early days of new member orientation for the freshman class of the 117th Congress, as newly elected lawmakers from across the country and political spectrum came together to learn about life on Capitol Hill.

With badges strung around their necks on lanyards and masks covering much of their faces, the members-elect toured the Capitol, snapping photos of one another and marveling at the heights of power they’ve ascended to.

New York Democrat Jamaal Bowman was overwhelmed by the significance of being a part of the incoming class of lawmakers and all there is to learn.

“It’s incredible. It’s amazing to be here. Obviously, it’s just overwhelming the stature of the Capitol and all of my new colleagues and a ton of information, so just kind of taking it all in. It’s been great,” he told reporters.

Some elements, like photo portraits and trying out the cafeterias, are bound to feel like the members-elect are going back to school.