Loving the Swamp: 13 things that keep Washington real

Washington, D.C., is prone to caricature. After all, who in Congress hasn’t found it convenient to run against The Swamp, that murky collection of strivers and influence peddlers?

On the other side of the stereotype spectrum, what red-blooded patriot doesn’t choke up a little at the sight of the Lincoln Memorial at night, or wax poetic about the documents that started off the whole American experiment at the National Archives?

There is a whole city here, though, grounded outside the familiar confines of those boilerplates, where it’s not all about politics.

Consider the following list a highly subjective sampler plate of some of this writer’s favorite things about D.C. that keep the city real.