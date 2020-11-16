Biden says it’s a good thing his ‘colleague’ Kamala Harris is still on the Senate Intelligence Committee

President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that perhaps it was less of a concern that he was not getting top secret intelligence as part of the stalled presidential transition because his vice president-elect is still on the Intelligence Committee.

“The good news here is my colleague is still on the Intelligence Committee, so she gets the intelligence briefings I don’t any more,” Biden said in Wilmington, Del., after a meeting with business executives and labor leaders focused on the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic response. “I am hopeful that the president will be mildly more enlightened before we get to January 20.”

Biden’s penchant for Senate-speak aside, his remarks point to the curious reality of the moment: Vice president-elect Kamala Harris may know more about emerging threats to America than the next commander-in-chief.

Harris, like her fellow California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, serves on the Intelligence Committee, a generally bipartisan panel that gets regular briefings and access to material that goes well beyond what an average senator receives.

A prolonged delay in the General Services Administration making the ascertainment that Biden is in fact the president-elect could have well-documented complications for the transition, as could President Donald Trump’s apparent refusal to give Biden access to top-level intelligence.