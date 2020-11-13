Senate spending bill demands body-camera report from Park Police

The U.S. Park Police would be required to turn over data about body cameras, police shootings and its officers’ authority outside national parks under a Senate spending bill introduced this week.

A division of the Interior Department, the Park Police — like other local and federal police departments — has resisted using body cameras, often making it difficult to investigate allegations of police misconduct.

The Interior-Environment spending bill for fiscal 2021, which the Senate Appropriations Committee released Tuesday, directs Interior to complete a report the committee ordered during the appropriations process for fiscal 2020 about body camera use.

In that report from last year, the committee called for the department to disclose, once the Interior-Environment bill for fiscal 2020 became law, the USPP’s policies on how and when body cameras are used and how footage is stored.

Appropriators also last year directed Interior to compile statistics on “use-of-force incidents for each of the last five fiscal years, including the number of officers involved in shootings,” as well as “the agency's standard operating procedures relating to officers' authority outside” national parks.