Senate sets vote on Shelton, Trump’s controversial pick for Fed

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., filed cloture Thursday on the controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve, setting the stage for a floor vote next week on a pick described as dangerous by many mainstream economists.

Shelton was nominated alongside Christopher Waller, a respected economist at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank who, unlike Shelton, advanced out of the Senate Banking Committee with bipartisan support. But McConnell didn't include Waller among the seven nominees in the cloture filing.

Shelton will need to get 51 votes, but Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters in September that Shelton's nomination would move to the floor “as soon as she has 51 votes.”

With Democrats assumed to be uniformly opposed to her nomination, Shelton can only afford to lose the support of four Republicans. So far, only two — Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine — have publicly opposed her confirmation.

On Thursday, another potential no vote, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, told reporters that she would support Shelton.