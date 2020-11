A vacuum cleaner sits in the vacated office of Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington on Friday. Brooks did not seek reelection in 2020.

With the 2020 election all but in the books, newly elected senators and House members descended on the Capitol this week to begin orientation.

Meanwhile, some members who lost their elections, or did not run this year, are packing up their offices.

Here's the week in photos as seen by our photojournalists:

Najee Thompson celebrates Biden's victory on 14th Street Northwest on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Joe Zanoni celebrates the Biden/Harris win with a cut out of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at Thomas Circle in Washington on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., center right, meets with, from left, Sens.-elect John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz, right, in the Capitol on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., leaves a photo-op with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other newly elected Republican senators in the Capitol on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, center, Ronna McDaniel, right, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and Matthew Morgan, general counsel for Trump's campaign, conclude a news conference on Pennsylvania election litigation at the RNC headquarters in Washington on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

McConnell exits the Kennedy Caucus Room to speak to reporters after Senate Republicans held their leadership election on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Vice President Mike Pence arrives for the Senate Republicans' lunch in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A plastic covering is removed during the wreath presentation as part of the Friends of the National World War II Memorial Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Schumer hold a news conference to discuss the Heroes Act and coronavirus relief on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep.-elect Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., arrives at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill for new member orientation on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Rep.-elect Barry Moore, R-Ala., adjusts a campaign sign in his car as he arrives to check in at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)