Justice Alito speech leads to rare court-Congress dialogue

Amid a partisan fight about whether the Supreme Court is too political or needs to be overhauled, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. stepped into the ring Thursday night to throw a few punches at members of Congress.

The conservative justice’s rare public criticism of lawmakers drew rebukes from some court watchers for crossing too far into politics for a judge. It comes as run-off elections for two Senate seats in Georgia will determine whether Democrats will control the chamber, and maybe try to advance proposals to change the number of justices or how they are appointed and serve.

As part of a more wide-ranging speech, Alito targeted Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and four other Democratic senators who filed a brief in a gun rights case at the Supreme Court last year that raised concerns about the influence political contributions have on the Supreme Court’s docket and decisions.

Alito launched the criticism in front of a friendly audience, a video recording for the annual meeting of The Federalist Society. That group of conservative and libertarian lawyers has been at the heart of the Democratic senators’ criticism for its role in judicial confirmation fights and briefs filed in high-profile cases at the court.

Alito said the senators had inappropriately made threats to influence the court’s actions.