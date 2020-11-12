Photo of the day: New member orientation looks a little different this year

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

It's time for members-elect to put away those campaign signs and learn the ways of Congress.

In this photo, Rep.-elect Barry Moore, R-Ala., adjusts a campaign sign in his car as he arrives to check in at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

Every two years after the election, the freshman class of newly elected House members pours into Washington for new member orientation. This year looked a bit different, with masks and other precautions, but orientation got started nonetheless.