Photo of the day: Meet the new boss

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss,” sang The Who in their 1971 song “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell exits the Kennedy Caucus Room on Tuesday to speak to reporters after being reelected as leader of his GOP conference. Senate Republicans met for two hours to elect its leadership for the next Congress.

The balance of power in the Senate — and whether McConnell will remain as majority leader — likely hangs on the two runoff races in Georgia, slated for Jan. 5.