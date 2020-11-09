Less travel, more Zoom: Some COVID-19 campaign changes may endure

COVID-19 upended campaigning as we knew it: Candidates, realizing it was taboo to cuddle babies or shake hands during a pandemic, moved to Zoom events to woo voters. Donors shifted from mingling at the hors d’oeuvres buffet to scarfing down takeout and sipping cocktails in front of their screens.

One candidate in a Michigan district stopped traditional campaigning altogether and began dropping off groceries to would-be constituents instead.

The food deliveries lasted only three months, but other changes that campaigns adopted because of the coronavirus crisis may endure long after the pandemic subsides, political operatives say. And they extend beyond elbow bumps.

The rapid explosion in digital donating and get-out-the-vote efforts are likely to remain, particularly among Democratic candidates, even as the party examines whether its reluctance to canvas during the pandemic may have cost votes.

The ease of traversing the country from the comforts of home will be hard to give up entirely, even though candidates and consultants from both parties say they do still crave and will again embrace the in-person, human interaction of retail politics on the trail.