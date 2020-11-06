Republicans returned to the Supreme Court on Friday for the first time after Election Day, with an emergency application that appears to be in line with what has so far been a toothless and repetitive legal push to question the outcome of the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

The new filing from the Republican Party of Pennsylvania deals with only a small slice of Keystone State ballots: those that arrive in the mail after Election Day on Tuesday.

But Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes could give former Vice President Joe Biden the 270 he needs to win the presidency, making the state a must-win at this point for President Donald Trump.

State election officials say those ballots are not included in the tally, which by Friday afternoon gave Biden a 13,492-vote advantage, a lead that was expected to grow as the count continued.

And the Republican Party’s application asks the justices to order the state’s Democratic election officials to do something that those officials had already agreed to do, which is to keep those ballots separate from the ballots that arrived on or before Election Day.