US Geological Survey director wrongly reassigned whistleblower, watchdog says

The head of the U.S. Geological Survey violated the whistleblower protection law by retaliating against an agency employee who had filed a complaint about his conduct, according to the Interior Department’s internal watchdog.

USGS Director James Reilly reassigned the unidentified employee soon after he learned the employee filed a complaint against him with Interior, the inspector general said in a report Thursday.

It is unclear what prompted the employee to file the report against Reilly or the nature of the accusations, though Reilly at one point described the complainant as possessing an “evil streak” and said the employee “weaponized the IG process” against him, according to the IG.

A USGS spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the report and its findings.

The Interior Department has been under ethical clouds since the tenure of Ryan Zinke, the former secretary, and its current head, David Bernhardt.