At the Races: Closing time

It’s almost over. Well, at least we can start to see the beginning of the end of the 2020 campaigns. We’re in what our own Nathan L. Gonzales has dubbed the eye of the storm. Congressional candidates, just like their counterparts at the top of the ticket, have come in with their closing arguments, releasing their final television ads this week.

Democrats have doubled down on the same messages they’ve amplified throughout the cycle: health care and combating corruption. The Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC launched new ads in 14 districts this week highlighting those themes. Democratic candidates are doing the same. Pennsylvania state Auditor Eugene DePasquale, who is in a Toss-up race against GOP Rep. Scott Perry, highlighted his brother’s struggle with muscular dystrophy in his closing ad. “That’s why I’ll fight to protect health care for everyone,” DePasquale says in the 30-second spot.

The GOP super PAC Congressional Leadership Fund launched ads in six districts, tying Democrats to the “radical left” and focusing on taxes, energy policy and funding for police. One spot against Oklahoma Rep. Kendra Horn featured footage of Joe Biden saying in the final debate that he would “transition from the oil industry.”

Some Republican candidates are using their closing ads to combat Democrats’ health care messaging. Indiana state Sen. Victoria Spartz, who is in a hotly contested open-seat race in the 5th District, featured her daughters and her father-in-law in her final two ads. Her father-in-law, who is battling cancer, said Spartz “will protect Medicare and health care for people like me.”