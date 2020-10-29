Photo of the day: Throwback Thursday

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

It's not an election until someone ends up in a chicken costume. In the final days of Sen. Harry Reid's final election campaign 10 years ago, a campaign worker dressed up in a "ChickenAngle" suit before a canvassing event in Henderson, Nevada.

Reid's campaign said the chicken suit was being used to illustrate how his Republican challenger, Sharron Angle, was avoiding the media.

The event, called "Knock or Treat" Halloween canvassing, was on Oct. 31, 2010.

Reid went on to win his fifth term on Election Day that year and maintained his position as Senate majority leader. He retired from the Senate in 2017 after not seeking re-election in 2016.