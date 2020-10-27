Photos of the day: DC kicks off ‘super’ early voting

By Bill Clark, Tom Williams, and Caroline BrehmanPosted October 27, 2020 at 3:36pm
CQ Roll Call photojournalists fanned out across Washington on Tuesday to capture scenes at the “Super Vote Centers” that opened at Capital One Arena, Nationals Park and Union Market. Tuesday is the first day of in-person, early voting in the nation's capital.
In addition to the usual polling locations at schools and recreation centers, the District of Columbia Board of Elections opened several of these socially distanced large centers as part of their “Vote Safe DC” campaign.