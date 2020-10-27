Photos of the day: DC kicks off ‘super’ early voting

CQ Roll Call photojournalists fanned out across Washington on Tuesday to capture scenes at the “Super Vote Centers” that opened at Capital One Arena, Nationals Park and Union Market. Tuesday is the first day of in-person, early voting in the nation's capital.

In addition to the usual polling locations at schools and recreation centers, the District of Columbia Board of Elections opened several of these socially distanced large centers as part of their “Vote Safe DC” campaign.

A sign outside of the Capital One Arena urges residents to vote early as the first day of early voting begins. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Voters wait on social distancing markers on the sidewalk outside of the Capital One Arena. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Poll workers used a tape measure to socially distance voters waiting outside the Capital One Arena. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Voters cast their votes along the concourse inside the Capital One Arena. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A "Thank You For Voting" sign is displayed on the outfield scoreboard at the "Super Vote Center" at Nationals Park. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots outside Nationals Park. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Voters fill out their ballots at Nationals Park. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A poll worker disinfects a voting booth inside the "Super Vote Center" at Union Market. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A voter casts a ballot at Union Market. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)