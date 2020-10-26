You may have heard the phrase "Section 230" uttered a lot this election cycle. That's because lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to revisit this piece of legislation from 1996 — though for very different reasons.

Watch as CQ Roll Call's technology reporter Dean DeChiaro breaks down what the language in Section 230 means and the 1934 law it originally came from.

