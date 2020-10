(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Ten years ago on this day, U.S. Park Police officers stopped zombies from crossing the street on the National Mall. The zombies, who arose at dawn on Oct. 26, 2010, had planned to swarm the Lincoln Memorial. They were part of a publicity campaign staged in major cities around the world for AMC's "The Walking Dead" TV series, which premiered on Oct. 31, 2010.