Voters in Colorado and Louisiana will have the opportunity to weigh in on two different abortion restrictions through ballot initiatives this fall, following the approval of two similar initiatives in conservative states in 2018.

This comes as the national debate over the future of the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion case intensifies with the Senate poised to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday. Advocates on both sides of the issue say she could play a major role in upcoming cases before the high court that could chip away at abortion access.

So far, 17 cases are currently only one step away from the court. State-level changes through ballot initiatives or legislation could have major implications if the Supreme Court changes precedent on this issue.

“Major shifts in the Supreme Court tend to result in action at the state level. I’d imagine we might be seeing other states look to adopt these kinds of amendments,” said Elizabeth Nash, interim associate director of state issues at the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights group that specializes in reproductive health research. She noted that when Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh was confirmed in 2018, states began passing more abortion limits.

Colorado voters will decide whether to add restrictions to abortion based on the fetus’ gestational age, and Louisiana voters will decide if there is a right to abortion in the state constitution.