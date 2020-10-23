Photos of the week ending Oct. 23, 2020

As the general election approaches, the Senate is racing to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. The vote on the floor appears likely next week, despite a vote boycott by Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Meanwhile protesters hit the streets and some fog rolled through on Capitol Hill.

Here's the week in photos:

A masked woman holds up a sign as she participates in the Women's March in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington on Saturday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A "vote" sign hangs on an apartment building under construction on New York Avenue NE, in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A child wearing a face mask walks by one of the sculptures in the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A person walks by a social distancing sign in the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Fog obsures the Capitol dome as a jogger runs by on Wednesday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., left, and Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., participate in the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on passenger and freight rail service on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Vaccine affordability protesters dance to the Long Live GoGo band outside of the Department of Health and Human Services building in Washington on Wednesday. The protest was held to call for safe and free COVID-19 vaccines. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Capitol Police arrest protesters opposing the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett outside of the Senate office biuldings on Thursday. Police line tape was used to create a makeshift area to process the arrestees. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A poster is placed in the seat of an absent Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary panel on Thursday boycotted the committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, takes a cell phone video of the empty Democratic senators' seats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)