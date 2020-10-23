Campus Notebook: Capitol Police arrests 28 protesters
Also: Husband of Sen. Loeffler trades ICE stock
Despite restrictions on public access to congressional office buildings and the Capitol, protesters are still finding a way to register their presence, and several of them are being arrested by Capitol Police.
On Oct. 15, the fourth day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination before the Senate Judiciary Committee, 28 people were arrested by the Capitol Police for disrupting the flow of traffic while they were protesting in the 100 block of Constitution Avenue Northeast, outside the Senate office buildings.
Two of the 28 arrested were additionally charged with resisting arrest, one of whom climbed a tree, according to the Capitol Police’s weekly arrest report.
“While waiting to be processed, the Suspect turned and climbed a tree within the designated holding area. R/O-2 ordered the Suspect to come down but he refused,” the report said. “At approximately 0049 hours on October 16, 2020, the Suspect descended the tree, was arrested, and transported to Headquarters for processing.”
Loeffler family trades
Jeffrey Sprecher, the husband of Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, sold between $1 million and $5 million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) stock on Sep. 23.
Sprecher owns ICE and is chairman of the New York Stock Exchange. ICE owns stock exchanges and suppliers of market data. Loeffler’s husband also bought between $250,000 and $500,000 in the company’s stock.
Next to the sale trade is a comment that reads: “Equity pursuant to the company he founded with predetermined sale dates pursuant to SEC Rule 10b5-1 plan filed with such company.”
The Securities and Exchange Commission rule cited in Loeffler’s filing, 10b5-1, is intended to combat insider trading by having executives commit to trading their own company’s stock at a specific time and amount ahead of time.
Loeffler, who was appointed in January to the seat vacated by Republican Johnny Isakson, is running in a special election for the seat.