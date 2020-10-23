Campus Notebook: Capitol Police arrests 28 protesters

Despite restrictions on public access to congressional office buildings and the Capitol, protesters are still finding a way to register their presence, and several of them are being arrested by Capitol Police.

On Oct. 15, the fourth day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination before the Senate Judiciary Committee, 28 people were arrested by the Capitol Police for disrupting the flow of traffic while they were protesting in the 100 block of Constitution Avenue Northeast, outside the Senate office buildings.

Two of the 28 arrested were additionally charged with resisting arrest, one of whom climbed a tree, according to the Capitol Police’s weekly arrest report.

“While waiting to be processed, the Suspect turned and climbed a tree within the designated holding area. R/O-2 ordered the Suspect to come down but he refused,” the report said. “At approximately 0049 hours on October 16, 2020, the Suspect descended the tree, was arrested, and transported to Headquarters for processing.”

Loeffler family trades

Jeffrey Sprecher, the husband of Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, sold between $1 million and $5 million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) stock on Sep. 23.