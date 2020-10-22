Running for office is exhausting. Breast cancer doesn’t care

When Christine Gregoire got her diagnosis back in 2003, she called up two women who could definitely relate: Janet Napolitano and Heidi Heitkamp.

“I need to talk to you privately, and you can’t share what I’m going to share with anybody,” she told the fellow politicians.

“You have cancer,” they guessed, and they were right. Gregoire was running for governor while serving as Washington state attorney general, and she was trying to decide when to tell the voters about her mastectomy.

“Could I — should I — not disclose?” she wondered.

“If I was just forthright and honest, maybe I would influence people to get a regular exam,” she says in “Beat Breast Cancer Like a Boss,” a new book by journalist Ali Rogin.