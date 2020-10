(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, takes a cell phone video of the Democratic senators' empty seats in the Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Democrats boycotted the panel's vote on the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

The 12 Republicans on the committee voted to report Barrett’s nomination favorably to the Senate floor, while Democrats did not vote. A confirmation vote is scheduled for Monday.