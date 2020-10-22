Democrats target Asian voters in crucial House districts

House Democrats looking to defend and grow their majority are launching new efforts to engage Asian American and Pacific Islander voters, believing AAPI voters could make the difference in a number of hotly contested House districts in California, Texas and Georgia.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Thursday that it launched a “seven-figure” voter turnout effort this month, targeting AAPI voters through mail pieces as well as TV, digital and radio ads. DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos told reporters Thursday that the outreach would be in multiple languages, including English, Chinese and Korean.

New York Democratic Rep. Grace Meng said Democrats’ focus on AAPI voters is “unprecedented.” Meng chairs ASPIRE PAC, the political arm of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

“AAPIs are the fastest-growing electorate and yet we’ve been largely passed off,” Meng said Thursday.

Bustos noted that Democrats’ success in Orange County, Calif., in 2018 proved Democrats “could play in these districts where the AAPI populations are going to make the difference.”