Justice Department files antitrust complaint against Google, alleging monopoly power

The Department of Justice and eleven states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday accusing the company of unlawfully using anticompetitive tactics to preserve its dominance in online search and advertising.

The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., maintains monopoly power in both internet search and advertising through a network of contracts requiring its products to be the default -- and sometimes undeletable -- online search features on millions of mobile devices in the United States.

It is the first major federal antitrust case against a technology giant since the department sued Microsoft in 1998, and the first to emerge amid recently heightened scrutiny of the technology sector by lawmakers and antitrust regulators. If the government is successful, the case could have far-reaching implications for an industry that enjoyed largely unchecked growth for two decades.

“Google achieved some success in its early years and no one begrudges that,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen told reporters on a conference call. “But it has maintained its monopoly power through its exclusionary practices that are harmful to competition.”

“If the government does not enforce the antitrust laws, we could lose the next wave of innovation,” Rosen said. “If that happens, Americans may never get to see the next Google.”