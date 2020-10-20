Court weighs a pause in House lawsuit over Trump’s financial records

A federal appeals court in Washington grappled Tuesday with how to move forward on a House lawsuit to enforce subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s personal and business financial records — with judges suggesting the court might wait until this session of Congress ends Jan. 3.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held oral arguments in the long-running legal fight about committee subpoenas for Trump records from auditing firm Mazars USA and other financial institutions that date back as far as April 2019.

The Supreme Court issued a July 9 opinion on the case that did not resolve the Trump-House dispute over the subpoenas but instead laid out a test for what Congress and the courts must do before subpoenas for a president’s records can be enforced. The opinion then sent the cases back to lower courts to reexamine.

The panel on Tuesday worked through issues about whether it could decide the case now or send it back even lower to a federal district court judge, or whether it even makes sense to decide anything before the new Congress.

Judge David Tatel pointed out that the timing of the lawsuit closely matches that of an Oct. 6, 2008, decision in a case about a House subpoena for Harriet Miers, former White House counsel during the George W. Bush administration.