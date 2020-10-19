Photo of the day: Women’s March in DC

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

The fifth Women’s March took place in cities across the country Saturday, ahead of both the election and the Senate confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. In the above photo, a masked woman stands on Pennsylvania Avenue across from the Trump International Hotel in Washington, holding a sign that reads: “Scare ’em on Halloween, bury ’em on Election Day.”

After a rally at Freedom Plaza, thousands of protesters marched to the Supreme Court on Saturday to remember the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to oppose Barrett’s confirmation.