Photos of the week: A Supreme Court nomination hearing like no other

Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing this week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this confirmation process looked a lot different than past hearings. Senators and attendees attempted to social distance inside while the public and protesters were kept outside.

Here's the week as captured by our photojournalists:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives via a back hallway for her confirmation hearing on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A committee staffer takes a photo of the hearing room before the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Barrett, center, walks by as Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a break in the confirmation hearing on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Barrett is sworn in before testifying during her confirmation hearing on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Barrett holds up her notepad at the request of Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, on the second day of her confirmation hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The daughters and family members of Barrett wear face masks during the second day of the confirmation hearing on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., questions Barrett during the second day of her confirmation hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Barrett returns from a break during the second day of her confirmation hearing. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Harriet, age 7, of Boston, wears a Ruth Bader Ginsburg costume as she stands near protests for and against the confirmation of Barrett at the Supreme Court on the third day of the confirmation hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Demonstrators show support for the nominee in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A Senate Judiciary Committee staffer tries to fix Barrett's microphone on the third day of the confirmation hearing. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Protesters opposing the confirmation of Barrett as the next Supreme Court justice march from the Supreme Court to the Senate office buildings on the final day of the confirmation hearing Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A protester is carried away by Capitol Police as a group blocks Constitution Avenue to voice opposition of the confirmation of Barrett as the next Supreme Court justice on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A protester dressed as President Donald Trump in a hospital gown walks around the Capitol grounds carrying a bleach IV bottle on Thursday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)