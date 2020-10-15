At the Races: Refreshing fec.gov

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The Senate battleground continues to show promise for Democrats, according to recent polls in Montana, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona. And with third-quarter fundraising numbers rolling in by tonight’s deadline, it’s already clear that Democratic donors are energized. The anticipated Supreme Court confirmation of President Donald Trump’s third justice has fueled Democratic campaigns, and Republicans, even with an influx of cash themselves, are struggling to keep pace.

Money, of course, doesn’t buy elective office. But we’ve seen jaw-dropping totals. Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, hauled in $57 million to the three-term Republican’s $28 million in Q3, smashing the quarterly fundraising record Beto O’Rourke set in Texas in 2018. Graham, who led the hearings this week for high court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, took the unusual (and seemingly prohibited) step of appealing to donors from the halls of Congress. Recent polls show a tight race.

A Monmouth University poll out today from Arizona found Democratic Senate challenger Mark Kelly, who raised a whopping $38.7 million in Q3, leading appointed GOP incumbent Martha McSally 52 percent to 42 percent. Montana State University released its Treasure State poll Wednesday, showing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. who raised $26.8 million in Q3, leading Republican Sen. Steve Daines 49 percent to 47 percent, within the survey’s 3.9-point margin of error. A recent New York Times/Siena College survey of North Carolina voters found GOP Sen. Thom Tillis trailing Democrat Cal Cunningham 41 percent to 37 percent. Pollsters were in the field in the Tar Heel State after news broke of Cunningham’s extramarital affair and Tillis’ COVID-19 diagnosis.

In Georgia, which features two Senate contests, Democrat Jon Ossoff leads GOP Sen. David Perdue 51 percent to 45 percent in a new Quinnipiac University poll. This is the biggest lead we’ve seen for Ossoff. But Perdue had a 46 percent to 43 percent lead in another poll released this week, from SurveyUSA for WXIA-TV Atlanta. In the state’s all-party special election, Democrat Raphael Warnock has the lead with 41 percent, followed by Republicans Rep. Doug Collins at 22 percent and appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler with 20 percent, according to the Quinnipiac poll. Both Georgia Senate races will head to a January runoff unless someone wins more than 50 percent of the vote.