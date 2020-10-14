Shortly before the snafu, Barrett had signaled how she thought the week was going.

“[Last night] I did have a glass of wine. I’ll tell you that I needed that at the end of the day,” the Supreme Court nominee joked as she addressed the panel.

“Let me just say, on that kind of point, you have a right to remain silent,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal quipped.

After 40 minutes, the panel was back up and running, but soon the problem struck again. Graham began speaking and his mic was dead.

He shook his head in disbelief. “I think it happened again. Are we not paying the bills?” asked the chairman.