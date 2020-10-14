Senate Judiciary Committee members loosened up a bit on the third day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, trading barbs that were mostly of the good-natured sort.

Questions spanned everything from health care to the Houston Astros, and at least one lawmaker sought advice from Barrett for her own daughter.

As for the nominee herself, it was Barrett’s last day before the panel — and nevertheless, she evaded, even as her path to confirmation appeared smooth and certain.

‘If’ becomes ‘when’ for Democrats

Barrett answered, or sidestepped, perhaps the last congressional questions of her life as even Democrats acknowledged that her confirmation was all but certain.

On Monday, Sen. Cory Booker held out hope that Democrats could sway a vote or two.