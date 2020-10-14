‘Oscars for Congress’ catches some delighted staffers unaware

And the winner is … democracy. Or, at least the offices of eight democratically elected members of Congress who demonstrate “that Congress can work.”

The Congressional Management Foundation announced its “Democracy Award” winners this month for work on improving government transparency and fostering innovation on Capitol Hill. Those awards — which the foundation dubs the “Oscars for Congress” — recognize members and staff who aim to make Congress more effective in behind-the-scenes areas like constituent service.

The nonpartisan group has been around since 1977, but the awards are in their third year. The winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised mostly of former members of Congress.

“It’s no secret that a lot of Americans are losing some faith in government, this year because of how America is responding to the coronavirus crisis,” said Bradford Fitch, president and CEO of the foundation. “The Democracy Awards represents a little oasis of effectiveness and of good government in a sea surrounded by, on some levels, dysfunction.”

In years past, the awards were revealed at an in-person soiree with about 150 attendees. During the pandemic, the red carpet was rolled up and organizers held a series of virtual ceremonies for each of the winners. A video of all the reveals was released earlier this month.