Photo of the day: Masks aplenty
The hearing for Barrett has a different look from previous Supreme Court nominations
By Tom WilliamsPosted October 13, 2020 at 4:43pm
The daughters and family members of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett attend the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday.
The hearing for Barrett looks a lot different than most Supreme Court nominations. From masks to the extremely limited attendance of audience members and media, this image captures this moment in time.