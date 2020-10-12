Senators stake out their positions as Amy Coney Barrett hearings get underway

Familiar partisan battle lines spilled out during the first day of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, with an aura of inevitability hanging over what both parties expect is her ultimate elevation to the high court.

Republicans argued for Barrett’s qualifications — the American Bar Association rated her “well qualified” for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat — and tied Democratic opposition to animus against her Catholic faith. Democrats criticized the committee for holding the hearing at all before the election and the implications of her confirmation for health care, abortion and other issues.

Outside the hearing room, which was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, scores of protesters — with 21 arrested by Capitol Police, according to a spokesperson — withstood persistent drizzle to make their positions heard.

Protesters sat outside of a key entrance to the Dirksen Senate Office Building. “No Covid Test, No Hearing,” read one sign. Other protesters, wearing head-to-toe paper jumpsuits and yellow gloves, held signs demanding, “Trump/Pence Out Now.” And at least three protesters wore rainbow-colored vests emblazoned with “clinic escort,” volunteers who escort patients at clinics past anti-abortion access protesters and into the building for care.

Supporters of Barrett were also out in force, with pink “Women for Amy” and “Confirm Amy” signs, outnumbering the anti-Barrett contingent at more than one doorway where demonstrators were gathered.