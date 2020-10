Monday is the first day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett's appointment to the Supreme Court to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat following her death last month. The hearing in the Senate's Judiciary Committee is largely a formality, as both parties seem to have accepted that she will eventually be confirmed down party lines.

Here's the day on the Hill in photos:

Barrett arrives for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in the Hart Building in Washington on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Protesters against the confirmation of Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice block the entrance to the Dirksen Senate Office Building Monday morning. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Protesters supporting the confirmation of Barrett wave signs outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Mark Meadows, center, White House chief of staff, arrives at the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Barrett's children arrive at her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., drives through protesters as she arrives for Monday's hearing. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Protesters against the confirmation of Barrett as the next Supreme Court justice march in hazmat suits to the Dirksen Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)