As media, staff and lawmakers descended on the Hart Senate Office Building for the first day of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, there was a slow realization that coffee and lunch would be hard to come by.

“I found coffee,” a photographer announced with pride just before the hearing began.

Many of the dining options in the Capitol complex have been running either limited hours or have closed completely during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the federal Columbus Day holiday and the District of Columbia’s Indigenous Peoples Day holiday meant that any usual business was suspended. That left just one option available for hungry Capitol Police officers, reporters and staffers.

Inside Scoop, a frozen yogurt joint tucked in the Dirksen basement, offered pre-made sandwiches, coffee and chips all for self-checkout. No frozen yogurt was available.

Capitol Police officers stationed around the corner had already directed a few confused and caffeine-starved people in the right direction by 11 a.m. They appreciated a warning from Heard on the Hill that the hearing would break shortly for lunch and that there might be a parade of hungry people looking for the only option on campus.