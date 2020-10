Just because Congress is on recess doesn't mean it was a quiet week on and around the Hill. After all, it is 2020. President Donald Trump was treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Medical Center, mail-in voting began in DC, Speaker Nancy Pelosi brought up the 25th Amendment and the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared for next week's Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Voters use the District of Columbia Board of Elections mail-in-ballot drop box at Union Market in Washington on Monday, the first day the boxes were open. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A supporter of President Donald Trump wears a Trump 2020 pin at the rally outside Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., where Trump was being treated for COVID-19 on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A car with anti-Trump demonstrators drives by a crowd of pro-Trump supporters gathered outside of Walter Reed National Medical Center. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Marine One lands at Walter Reed National Medical Center on Monday to transport President Donald Trump back to the White House. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Artist Ravi Raman works on his "Love in Six Lines" series of images outside of the Dupont Circle Metro station on Tuesday. The work is commissioned by the Dupont Circle Business Improvement District and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig arrives for the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations hearing on the IRS in the Pandemic, on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A Washington DC Urban Adventures tour group passes in front of the U.S. Capitol on 3rd Street, NW, on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Barbie dolls dressed up as Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wave as part of the election-themed "Barbie Pond on Avenue Q" on Q Street NW in Washington on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Demonstrators from Moveon.org Political Action wear hazmat suits on the south side of the White House on Thursday to highlight the Trump Administration's recent COVID-19 outbreak. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)